Siren Marine receives NMEA 2000 Certification for Siren 3 Series

Siren Marine has received NMEA 2000 Certification for its Siren 3 Series marine telematics products.

These Internet of Things (IoT) devices — currently spearheaded by the recently launched Siren 3 Pro — have been engineered specifically for the marine industry to meet the unique challenges of the marine environment, enhance the overall boat ownership experience, and provide key industry stakeholders with powerful data they can use to improve products and services.

“We have been working towards this important milestone for years,” said Siren Marine CEO and Founder Daniel Harper. “Our developers recognized early on that the key to the true power of marine IoT would come through connecting and communicating with myriad NMEA 2000 devices onboard today’s advanced vessels. With the capabilities of our patented NMEA 2000 discovery process, the ability to control every circuit on a boat via remote digital switching is now possible — putting revolutionary power into the hands of boaters,” said Harper.

Providing marine stakeholders (OEMs, Boat Builders, Electronics, Digital Switching & Gyrostabilizer Manufacturers) with important new data channels was also a key driver behind Siren Marine’s product development and NMEA 2000 Certification effort.

Examples include the ability for a gyrostabilizer manufacturer to receive diagnostics from its products or the ability for engine manufacturers to receive engine metrics, fault codes and service data.

“The power to receive this information using Siren IoT technology enables new levels of parts sales, service opportunities and customer support that have never before been possible for the marine industry. Siren Marine’s NMEA 2000 application layer is at the heart of our ability to bring deep marine data insights, control and vessel monitoring to the next generation marine industry paradigm,” added Harper.

NMEA 2000 Certification is an important industry accreditation developed by the National Marine Electronics Association to ensure that products meet specific critical safety criteria and correctly implement network management and messaging.

The NMEA 2000 Standard is an open architecture protocol designed to network a range of differently manufactured devices via a central cable, or digital backbone, enabling them to communicate and share data.

The capabilities brought about by this have changed the way today’s boats are built and how engines, transmissions, onboard systems, marine electronics and other onboard systems integrate and operate together.