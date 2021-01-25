boot Düsseldorf 2021 canceled due to COVID

Zur boot 2017 werden sich mehr als 1.800 Aussteller aus 70 Ländern auf 220.000 Quadratmetern präsentieren. Alle 17 Messehallen sind belegt und bieten ein komplettes Abbild des Weltmarktes für den Wassersport. Michelidakis: „Die ausstellenden Unternehmen richten ihre Messebudgets speziell auf Düsseldorf aus, um sich bei uns in voller Pracht präsentieren zu können. Die boot ist die weltweit größte Boots-Präsentation: Rund 1.800 Boote werden hier in Düsseldorf zu sehen sein.“ Deutlich mehr als die Hälfte der Aussteller kommen inzwischen aus dem europäischen Ausland und aus Übersee. Führend sind dabei die großen Wassersportnationen Niederlande, Italien, Frankreich und Großbritannien. E-Tickets für die boot Düsseldorf können zum günstigen Online-Preis von 17,00 Euro für die Tageskarte sowie 25,00 Euro für das Zwei-Tagesticket geordert werden. Wer es noch günstiger haben möchte (14,00 Euro Tageskarte und 23,00 Euro Zweitageskarte) und dazu noch einen Mehrwert an Informationen, den Zutritt zur boot.club-Lounge mit freiem WLAN auf der boot 2017 sowie spezielle Angebote und Gewinnspiele nutzen möchte, der muss sich einfach auf boot.club.de anmelden und kann direkt von diesen Vorteilen profitieren.

Messe Düsseldorf decided to cancel boot Düsseldorf 2021, the world’s leading international water sports trade fair, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown measures.

The next boot will be held according to its regular cycle from January 22 – 30, 2022 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. Under the given circumstances, an implementation at the planned April date can no longer be guaranteed, explained Wolfram N. Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf:

“The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic. We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel boot 2021 early. Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of boot 2022."

He added that the goal is to return to the concept of boot Düsseldorf both as an event for all water sports enthusiasts and as a business and networking platform for the international trade audience. A hybrid trade fair experience is planned for 2022, which will include digital participation in seminars and events at the trade fair.

Online exhibitor registration for boot 2022 will open in May 2021 at www.boot.com. The website will also feature news about the trade fair, the latest industry trends and up-to-date information about the international water sports sector.