TowBoatUS names Tower of the Year

TowBoatUS Lake Allatoona, Georgia, owned by Capt. Chris Day, was awarded “Tower of the Year” at the annual gathering of the TowBoatUS fleet, which was held virtually.

The honor recognizes professionalism in providing recreational boaters with 24/7 on-water towing and assistance services. The award was bestowed on the company for its near-perfect 24-hour towing dispatch operation, high customer satisfaction and on-water towing case management.

In addition, the Acworth, Georgia-based company was singled out for its work in the local community. Capt. Day has been a strong advocate for life jacket wear, and his company’s boating safety focus includes partnerships with national boating safety groups such as the nonprofit BoatUS Foundation and National Safe Boating Council to offer no-cost life jacket loaner stations and affordable on-water training programs for boaters, teens and first responders. He often volunteers his time to provide safety vessel services at local events and tournaments.

Capt. Day’s environmental efforts to help clean up local lakes and his support for community fundraisers, high school fishing programs and other organizations, including first responders and Toys for Tots, also contributed to the decision.