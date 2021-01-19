Princecraft launches virtual boat show site

Princecraft Boats announced the launch of its virtual park to provide consumers the opportunity to explore their most popular models in an innovative, interactive environment.

“The concept was developed in response to many boat shows across the country switching to a virtual format in 2021,” said Jean-Philippe Martin-Dubois, Director of Marketing. “Our goal was to mirror the in-person boat show experience, virtually, by providing an intuitive and enjoyable experience for our consumers to easily navigate and compare our most popular models.”

Princecraft’s virtual park includes more than 20 of their most popular models and brings the “theme park” concept to life with an interactive map, allowing consumers to easily toggle between the different models to compare specs, videos and photos.

“Our virtual park is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and brings the in-person boat show experience to life from any device,” continued Martin-Dubois. “We’re looking forward to delivering this experience to our consumers and continuing to expand our digital capabilities as we navigate our new virtual environments.”