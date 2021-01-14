Yamaha makes new management appointments

The Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit begins 2021 with several new management team appointments.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit recently appointed Jonathon Burns as General Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Development and Business Planning Division, Ben Mallett as General Manager, Bennett Marine, Inc., and Scott Higgins as Division Manager, Yamaha Marine Supply Chain Management.

“Though 2020 was an unexpected and challenging year, we maintain our focus on the Yamaha Motor Corp., Ltd. 2030 vision to improve our business operations and strengthen our position as the premium brand in this industry,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “These changes within our management team support our strategy and will drive the development of the most innovative products and quality services for our boat builder customers, dealers and consumers.”

Jonathon Burns returns to Yamaha’s headquarters in Kennesaw, Ga., as general manager of the U.S. Marine Development and Business Planning Division. In his new role, Burns will focus on developing the next generation of Marine Boat Power Systems products, bringing together multiple teams to meet the needs of Yamaha’s customers and dealers. Prior to accepting the new position, Burns spent four years as general manager of Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Inc. (YPPI) in Indianapolis, Ind., where he recently led the development of the new, modern YPPI foundry in Greenfield, Ind.

Burns originally joined Yamaha Marine as a sales coordinator at Skeeter Boats in May of 2000, then moved to the Marine Group’s Operations and Planning Division in 2004 as a market analyst. In 2010, Burns was promoted to division manager of Yamaha Marine Operations and Planning where he served as a member of the Marine Group’s senior leadership team for more than five years.

Ben Mallett accepted the role of general manager of Bennett Marine, Inc., a leading adjustable trim tab manufacturer acquired by Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit in 2017. He will transition to Bennett Marine’s facility and headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Fla. In his new position, Mallett will oversee Bennett’s operations and work to further integrate the company into the Marine Business Unit’s operations.

Prior to his current position, Mallett served as division manager of Marine Supply Chain Management, leading the teams responsible for Marine and WaterCraft Operations, Marine Rigging and Parts, WaterCraft Parts and Accessories and Marine Business Unit Procurement. Mallett also previously held the position of division manager of Marine Operations and Business Planning, a role in which he was deeply involved in business planning for both the Yamaha Marine Group and Yamaha companies including YPPI, Skeeter Products, Inc., and G3 Boats. He originally joined Yamaha in 2006 as Southeast regional sales coordinator for Marine Dealer Sales.

Scott Higgins will assume the role of division manager, Marine Supply Chain Management. Since 2014, Higgins served as a regional sales manager for outboard dealer sales in the mid western region of the U.S. From 2008 to 2014, he served as a district marketing manager. Higgins started with Yamaha in 2003 as a regional sales coordinator and brings nearly two decades of sales and operations experience to his new role.