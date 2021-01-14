Priority One names 2020 Dealers’ Choice winner

Priority One Financial Services Business Manager, Jason Bagwell, was named the 2020 Dealers’ Choice by industry marine and RV dealers. Annually, Priority One surveys hundreds of dealers, awarding Dealers’ Choice to the employee named most for going above and beyond to serve the industry.

"The reason we chose Jason is because of his willingness to assist us in anything and everything we need. His attitude is always helpful and fun. Anytime we talk, we appreciate the kindness he gives us -even if it's answering the same question for the millionth time,” said a representative from Bennett’s Camping Center.

His third time earning Dealers’ Choice, Bagwell was esteemed by more than just dealers in 2020. He also took home the company’s internal Above & Beyond award, an employee-voted accolade for commitment, kindness and service to the company and team.

“Jason has won each award many times in his 19 years with Priority One. This was his second time doubling-up on both in one year!” said President, Heather Mariscal. “His attitude, expertise and relationships – internally and with our dealers – are what makes him an asset to the team. We’re glad to see him recognized for his work.”