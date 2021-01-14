Godfrey Marine announces virtual showcase event

Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoons, and Hurricane deck-boats announced plans to showcase the latest introductions for both brands in a 2021 Virtual Showcase Event. The event will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST.

As part of the Showcase Event, customers will be guided by product experts to learn more about the newest offerings and innovative features of the model year 2021 lineup. Pre-registration for the event is required and will enter participants to win a 20-quart KONG cooler each week leading up to the Showcase Event. In addition, customers who pre-register for the event and purchase a Godfrey or Hurricane boat during the 2021 calendar year, will automatically receive a new 20-quart KONG cooler to take with them on the water.

“We are very excited to introduce our customers to our 2021 product line in this new format,” said Wally Ross, director of product management and marketing, Godfrey Marine. “While we look forward to the time when we can get together at boat shows and dealer events, where customers can experience the exhilaration and luxury of our latest boats in person; we are confident that this Virtual Showcase will give everyone a better understanding of what it means to own a Godfrey or Hurricane.”

To register for the 2021 Virtual Showcase Event, please visit virtualshowcase.godfreypontoonboats.com for Godfrey and virtualshowcase.hurricaneboats.com for Hurricane.