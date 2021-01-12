Marine Marketers of America announces deadline extension for Neptune Awards

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) has extended the deadline for the Neptune Award entries to January 20th at midnight.

The annual contest, now in its 13th year, is open to any company or organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing work between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. The winners will be announced in February.

Beautiful crystal Neptune awards will be presented in 21 categories, covering all areas of marketing, from national and regional magazine and digital ads and newsletters to video, product literature, PR, marketing innovation and diversity initiatives. In addition, a best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

New for this year is a special category for “Best Pandemic Marketing Effort,” to recognize the creative ways marine marketers addressed the unique challenges of connecting with consumers during Covid times. Also new is a best-in-class awards platform and portal designed to make it simpler and faster to manage and submit entries.

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria.

Sally Helme, MMA vice president and awards committee co-chair, said: “The Neptune Awards have become increasingly competitive through the years as reflected in the exceptionally high level of creativity and quality in the entries submitted. Marketing under the unique conditions of 2020 required upping your game. We encourage marine marketers to take advantage of this opportunity to promote and showcase how they handled 2020’s challenges and share their best work with their peers in the industry.”

According to awards committee co-chair Kristen Frohnhoefer, last year’s competition drew 150 entries in 20 categories.

A link to the new Neptune Awards entry portal and complete program details are available at www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.