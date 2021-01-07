Sunstream launches new free-standing hydraulic boat lift

Sunstream Boat Lifts, manufacturer of high-quality portable and installed boat lifts and the SwiftShield Automatic Boat Covering System, announced the launch of its new free-standing hydraulic boat lift – the SunLift SLX Series.

The SunLift SLX features a clean design, next generation frame, adjustable width bunks, stainless steel cylinders and hoses, the highest lifting range of any hydraulic lift currently on the market, and can be used in water depths as shallow as zero inches under the hull or skeg.

Sunstream, which introduced the first hydraulic free-standing boat lift 25 years ago, applied vast market experience to craft the SunLift SLX, making it reliable and long-lasting for fresh or salt water. Built to last, the SunLift SLX includes stainless steel cylinders, chew-proof stainless braid hoses, Sunstream’s patented cylinder boot, lubricated bronze bushings and rubber capped aluminum SuperBunks. The advanced pressure balanced hydraulic pump is 30% more efficient, uses less battery power, is faster, quieter and does not lose capacity over time.

The SunLift SLX also features new SoftStop technology, which enables the boat to come to a smooth stop, in the over-center locked position, by slowing the hydraulics at the top end of the stroke. The stiff and durable SunLift SLX frame is achieved by aligning the lifting cylinders with the lifting arms and side beams, and taking out the motion in the leg socket.

Another industry first is the optional Bluetooth control system that works in concert with the remote control key fob and a smartphone app to provide lift data and diagnostics, in addition to single-touch lift control.

“With high-speed hydraulic lifts and automatic cover systems, Sunstream is on a mission to create breakthrough product lines, like the SunLift SLX, that will get people boating more often, with more fun, while protecting the boat they love,” said Ken Hey, CEO of Sunstream Boat Lifts. “Consumers will appreciate the rich feature set, durability and reliability of the SunLift SLX, while dealers are excited about how much easier and faster the streamlined design is to assemble than traditional free-standing hydraulic lifts.”

The new product line is compatible with the complete line of Sunstream SwiftShield Automatic Boat Covering Systems that automatically install and remove a custom cover in seconds for unparalleled protection; as well as a full line of canopies. Other Sunstream exclusive accessories include LegJacks for seasonal water level changes and clean bunk systems specifically designed for pontoons or tri-toons.