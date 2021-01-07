OneWater continues acquisitions with Roscioli Yachting Center

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center, Inc., including the related real estate and in-water slips. OneWater said the transaction expands the company’s presence in the yacht category and provides a springboard for further growth, while amplifying the company’s service and repair offerings.

Roscioli Yachting Center is a full-service marina and yachting facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., which has served yacht owners for over 50 years. The Roscioli team includes over one hundred skilled team members who utilize premier equipment and technology to provide customers with best-in-class services ranging from custom carpentry and fabrications, painting and refinishing, master mechanics and superior dockside hospitality. Roscioli generated revenues in excess of $15 million over the past twelve months.

“Bob Roscioli founded Roscioli Yachting Center with the mantra ‘Today’s the Day’, which is echoed by the OneWater team. We are incredibly proud to welcome the Roscioli team to the OneWater family and to blend their industry-leading skillset with our proven strategic vision. Together, we believe we will redefine the gold standard of yacht servicing and customer experience,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer of OneWater Marine.