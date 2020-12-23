Correct Craft gives back

The Correct Craft team provided efforts in the season of giving to communities around the United States. Some philanthropy by Correct Craft companies include:
- Centurion & Supreme Boats provided efforts with Operation Christmas Child, Toys for Tots, Christmas with Dignity, and cleaning up Merced Applegate Zoo and Bear Creek
- SeaArk Boats did a toy drive for Arkansas Children’s Hospital
- Aktion Parks and their riders in its three locations donated food and toys to Community Hope Center, New Hope For Kids, and Parents as Teachers
- Bass Cat and Yar-Craft Boats donated personal hygiene items to The CALL of Baxter County
- Parker Offshore collected non-perishable food items for Martha’s Mission Cupboard
- Pleasurecraft Engine Group donated toys to Newberry’s County Sheriff Office for Operation Santa Clause
Bill Yeargin President and CEO stated, “It is inspiring to be on a team that is so enthusiastic about serving others. Now more than ever it is time to give to those around us and spread some Christmas cheer! I am blessed to serve on this team who continue ‘Making Life Better.’”