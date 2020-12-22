Most-watched BoatUS videos of 2020

Want to know what videos boaters watched most this year on the @BoatUS YouTube channel? Check out the 2020 Top 10 list.

Learning how to trim a powerboat is a skill that many vessel operators want to know more about, and BoatUS video viewership numbers back that up: “How to Trim Your Boat” was the No. 1 most-watched BoatUS video of 2020.

In addition, two other top 10 videos of the year also focused on the topic of boat trim: How to Use Trim Tabs on a Boat and How to Get a Boat On Plane Using Trim.

Here are the boating advocacy, services and safety group’s 2020 top 10 most-watched BoatUS videos: