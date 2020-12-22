Home > News > Trade Associations > Most-watched BoatUS videos of 2020

Most-watched BoatUS videos of 2020

December 22, 2020

BoatUS most popular boating videos

Want to know what videos boaters watched most this year on the @BoatUS YouTube channel? Check out the 2020 Top 10 list.

 Learning how to trim a powerboat is a skill that many vessel operators want to know more about, and BoatUS video viewership numbers back that up: “How to Trim Your Boat” was the No. 1 most-watched BoatUS video of 2020.

In addition, two other top 10 videos of the year also focused on the topic of boat trim: How to Use Trim Tabs on a Boat and How to Get a Boat On Plane Using Trim.

Here are the boating advocacy, services and safety group’s 2020 top 10 most-watched BoatUS videos:

  1. How To Trim Your Boat (using outboard engine)
      
  2. How To Fix Spider Cracks, Hairline Cracks, and Crazing in Boat Gelcoat (on any surface)
      
  3. How To Repair Boat Gelcoat (dings, scratches and gauges on flat surfaces)
      
  4. How To Dock a Boat In 4 Simple Steps (sterndrive or outboard power boats)
      
  5. Boat Anchoring Made Simple (power-driven vessels)
      
  6. How to Get A Boat On Plane Using Engine Trim (using outboard engine or trim tabs)
      
  7. How To Use Trim Tabs On a Boat
      
  8. How To Troubleshoot and Fix Boat Trailer Lights that Don't Work
      
  9. Beaching Your Boat So You Can Leave Again (outboard power vessels)
      
  10. How To Compression Test an Outboard Engine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 • Boating IndustryContact UsAdvertising InfoSend FileSubscribePrivacy Policy