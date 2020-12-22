Most-watched BoatUS videos of 2020

Want to know what videos boaters watched most this year on the @BoatUS YouTube channel? Check out the 2020 Top 10 list.
Learning how to trim a powerboat is a skill that many vessel operators want to know more about, and BoatUS video viewership numbers back that up: “How to Trim Your Boat” was the No. 1 most-watched BoatUS video of 2020.
In addition, two other top 10 videos of the year also focused on the topic of boat trim: How to Use Trim Tabs on a Boat and How to Get a Boat On Plane Using Trim.
Here are the boating advocacy, services and safety group’s 2020 top 10 most-watched BoatUS videos:
- How To Trim Your Boat (using outboard engine)
- How To Fix Spider Cracks, Hairline Cracks, and Crazing in Boat Gelcoat (on any surface)
- How To Repair Boat Gelcoat (dings, scratches and gauges on flat surfaces)
- How To Dock a Boat In 4 Simple Steps (sterndrive or outboard power boats)
- Boat Anchoring Made Simple (power-driven vessels)
- How to Get A Boat On Plane Using Engine Trim (using outboard engine or trim tabs)
- How To Use Trim Tabs On a Boat
- How To Troubleshoot and Fix Boat Trailer Lights that Don't Work
- Beaching Your Boat So You Can Leave Again (outboard power vessels)
- How To Compression Test an Outboard Engine