Chaparral and Robalo host virtual sales and service trainings

Chaparral and Robalo Boats recently hosted virtual sales and service training programs for their dealer networks.

Service training had 300 attendees, Robalo’s sales training had 325 sales professionals in attendance and Chaparral’s sales training saw attendance of 330.

The programs included presentations from the executive and sales teams along with exhibitions from key vendors. This program enhances the sales and service training experience and guides the sales success of the companies’ outstanding dealer network and sales professionals around the world.

“We are so proud of the hard work and success that our team has accomplished during this unique year,” said Chaparral founder Buck Pegg. “Our leadership team was excited to virtually collaborate on ways to increase our growth and to provide more boaters the opportunity to experience the incredible experience that Chaparral and Robalo provide.”

Topics discussed during the training events included: