Princecraft earns Employer of Choice Award from Boating Industry Canada

For the fourth consecutive year, Princecraft Boats has been awarded the Employer of Choice Award – Marine Business category, by the Boating Industry Canada Employer of Choice (BICEOC) Award Program. The award, which is historically presented during the Toronto Boat Show, was announced virtually this year.

“We are proud to be awarded the 2021 Boating Industry Canada Employer of Choice Award for the fourth consecutive year,” said Rodier Grondin, Princecraft general manager. “The 2021 award honors Princecraft employees who, despite the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, remained resilient in their efforts to protect the health and safety of their colleagues while maintaining robust production and distribution schedules to meet the needs of our customers,” said Rodier Grondin, Princecraft general manager.

Princecraft has been committed to the Boating Industry Canada Employer of Choice program since the program’s inception in 2016.

“With the added pressure of managing through the pandemic, these companies have continued to show resiliency and demonstrate how important their people are to the success of the business. They have worked hard to create world class cultures and preferred employer brands. This is the fourth consecutive year that Princecraft has won the award in the Marine Business category, clearly demonstrating their commitment to the program and to their people,” said Jeff Doran, president of CCEOC Inc.

The Boating Industry Canada Employer of Choice Award provides businesses and organizations with the opportunity to thank their employees, get the recognition they deserve and promote a preferred employer brand in their communities.