NMLA announces new board and 2021 officers

The National Marine Lenders Association (NMLA) has announced the results of the association’s recent election for three board seats and the board’s confirmation of officers.

The directors, each elected to serve a three-year term, are incumbents John Haymond, Senior Vice President Medallion Bank, and Don Parkhurst, most recently Senior Vice President of Truist Bank. Newly elected to the board is Dan Hubbard, First Vice President of Independent Bank.

The slate of officers for 2021 will be; President - John Haymond (Medallion Bank), Vice President - Bob Dunford (Trident Funding), Secretary - Noelle Norvell (Luxury Financial Group), Treasurer - Bill Otto (Lake Effect Financial), and Assistant Treasurer - Don Parkhurst.