ABYC SUR/TECH Conference supports continuing education needs

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is hosting SUR/TECH, a virtual training event, Jan. 6-7, 2021, dedicated to providing continuing education for marine surveyors, technicians and other marine professionals.

“With technical training events canceled around the world, ABYC reached out to industry leaders and top educators to support marine industry professionals in their continuing education needs,” said Kevin Scullen, ABYC membership director. “Attendees can choose one day based on topics of interest, or come to both days and earn 10 continuing education credits (CEUs).”

SUR/TECH education topics includes:

Day One - Surveyor Training Day

Corrosion theory and practice

Using standards when surveying older boats

How to make survey reports defensible in court

Surveying electrical systems

Writing survey reports utilizing ABYC standards

Day Two - Technician Training Day

Batteries, chargers, alternators

AC systems - analysis and tools

Marine insurance - rights and liabilities for technicians

CZONE training

DC systems - analysis and tools

Additionally, during breaks there will be optional bonus learning experiences with micro-course topics like electrical load analysis and gasoline tank inspections. Giveaways will also be awarded during breaks including a fault finder, multi-meter and corrosion meter.

“We know participants will still be getting all the regular work pressures and distractions and sitting in front of a computer can be exhausting, so we’ve added in extended breaks where attendees can choose to stick around for micro-courses or go stretch and take care of other work needs,” said Scullen.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. ABYC also requests tax-deductible donations to the ABYC Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, as part of SUR/TECH and ABYC’s Standards Week. Donors who contribute over $100 will become a “Foundation Fan” with a picture of their choice printed on a cardboard cutout in a chair and visible on camera to virtual attendees.To learn more and register visit www.abycsurtech.com.