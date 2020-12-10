Vantage Recreational Finance partners with Boating Insurance Agency

Vantage Recreational Finance Inc., recently announced its alignment with Boater Insurance Agency Inc. (BIA) in an exclusive strategic partnership agreement for the marine marketplace.

Founded in 1989, Boater’s Insurance Agency, Inc. (BIA) is a family owned and operated agency that specializes in providing insurance products and services within the marine industry in all 50 states. The agency has become a leader in designing innovative and specialized products for its clients. A core focus of the agency’s mission has been their attention to superior customer service and knowledge of the marine industry.

BIA is also used as a primary source of insurance by a number of waterski/wakeboard associations, manufacturers and professional waterski/wakeboard athletes, as well as many of the top professional bass anglers.

“We are proud to be working with Boaters Insurance for our dealers and finance customers throughout the United States. After a substantial amount of research, we believe Boaters Insurance; their products and overall concept towards delivering excellence fits very well with our strategic plan and overall company culture.” says Mike Harbaugh, president, Vantage Recreational Finance Inc.

“Our entire team here at BIA are honored and thrilled to be working with the outstanding team at Vantage Recreational Finance to assist their customers with their boat insurance needs. Superior product offerings, customer service and client advocacy are common goals between BIA and Vantage which make this partnership a natural fit in so many ways.” says Morgan Swiggett, COO, Boaters Insurance Agency Inc.