MRAA celebrates 2020 Great Dealerships to Work For

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas named this year’s marine industry Great Dealerships to Work For, online at the 2020 Dealer Week, the association’s annual conference and expo.

Eight dealerships qualified for recognition by earning an overall score of 90% or better on the Marine Industry Certified Dealership Program’s annual Employee Satisfaction Survey. This survey, administered anonymously through the MRAA, asks Certified Dealership employees to answer 32 ranking questions about their satisfaction with their unique dealership’s leadership, management, reputation, customer relations and employee satisfaction.

“Becoming a Great Dealership to Work for is not an easy feat, especially in a year like 2020, when dealership employees were asked to work longer and harder than ever to keep up with the increased demand the marine industry faced,” says Liz Keener, MRAA Certification Manager. “These dealerships invest in the satisfaction of their employees, and they take pride in fostering an environment that their employees love to work in each and every day.”

Of those who participated, only eight dealerships qualified to be named a Great Dealership to Work For. Those dealerships are:

Breath’s Boats & Motors, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi Desmasdon’s Boatworks, Ponte au Baril, Ontario, Canada All Season Marine Works, Westport, Connecticut Off Shore Marine, Branchville, New Jersey Buckeye Sports Center, Peninsula, Ohio Regal & Nautique of Orlando, Orlando, Florida Lodder’s Marine, Fairfield, Ohio Union Marine Seattle, Seattle, Washington

“As time goes on, we continue to learn and witness just how strong the correlation between employee satisfaction and strong employee processes are,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA president. “We are honored to recognize those who put great focus on supporting the success of their teams.”