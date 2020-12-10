Massachusetts Marine Trades Association to host 2021 webinar series

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) announced it will host a Business of Boating (BOB) webinar series from January to April of 2021.

The MMTA has decided to transition from their normal in person Business of Boating conference to a remote BOB webinar series for 2021. The webinar series will allow the MMTA to provide their members with educational opportunities and information to assist their individual businesses.

The webinar series will begin on Thursday, January 14 at 1 p.m. with a COVID-19 employment law update. In total, the association said it is planning for approximately 10 webinars. Additional webinars will include items focusing on regulatory & government relations, workforce solutions, training funding, sales and marketing and more.

The webinars will be free for MMTA members.