Suzuki manufacturing reaches 1 million motor milestone

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. recently announced that the production facility in Thailand that manufactures its 2.5HP through 30HP 4-stroke outboard motors has reached a significant milestone — the production of its 1,000,000th motor.

Thai Suzuki, located in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani, began producing

motorcycles in 1968 as Suzuki’s first motorcycle plant located outside of

Japan. The factory added production of outboard motors in 1999, and

currently manufactures 12 4-stroke models from the ultra-compact DF2.5A to the technically advanced DF30A. This factory, with a current workforce of approximately 1,000, provides Suzuki outboards motors to countries throughout the world, including Japan. Accomplishing the 1,000,000th outboard milestone was reached 21 years and one month since the facility built its first Suzuki outboard.

Overall global sales of Suzuki outboard motors increased steadily between April 2020 and September 2020— and the small Suzuki outboard models produced in Thailand played a significant role in this growth.

“This state-of-the-art, highly efficient manufacturing center has been very important to our meeting increasing demand for Suzuki outboards — particularly during these unusual and challenging times,” said George “Gus” Blakely, vice president of Suzuki Motor America, Inc. Marine Division. “Superior efficiency and quality control have always been hallmarks of this facility, and these traits will continue to support our future growth as we increase Suzuki sales across the U.S. We congratulate the entire Thai Suzuki team for the remarkable accomplishment of manufacturing 1 million ‘Ultimate Outboard Motors’."