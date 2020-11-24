Coast Guard Foundation celebrates GivingTuesday

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced today that on this GivingTuesday, the organization will inspire generosity by launching a matching gift challenge from GEICO. Supporting its work to assist Coast Guard members and their families, the Foundation will match donations received on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement – unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020 and continue into the next year. The Foundation has participated in every GivingTuesday campaign since its launch in 2012 and has inspired people to support the organization’s mission and encouraged others to ‘do good’ in their communities.

“For us, GivingTuesday is an opportunity to pause and engage with our supporters online to collectively serve as a source of good,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “On this single day of giving, and everyday throughout the year, we are grateful for our generous donors who join us in thanking Coast Guard members and their families for their service.”

This year, the Coast Guard Foundation is once again partnering with GEICO, a strong supporter of America’s military.

Ludwig continued, “GEICO has proven to be a key partner for us. With their encouragement and investment, we are able to provide the resources that Coast Guard members need to be prepared for service, build resilience and excel throughout their lives.”

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday; whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, being available for people they care about or giving to causes that are important to them – every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and has realized over 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day, but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, CEO and co-founder, GivingTuesday. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those who are interested in joining Coast Guard Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit coastguardfoundation.org/givingtuesday.