MarineMax and Boston Whaler announce Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation partnership

MarineMax and Boston Whaler have announced a partnership with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF).



MarineMax Director of Marketing, Abbey Heimensen, says, "We are very excited to share that MarineMax and Boston Whaler have partnered with Guy Harvey! Through this collaboration, we will be able to share the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation message with our customers and introduce their audience to MarineMax and Boston Whaler."



The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF helps to ensure future generations can enjoy and benefit from a naturally balanced ocean ecosystem.



Traci Davis from Boston Whaler "As Guy Harvey would say - It is our collective responsibility to preserve the marine environment and maintain the biodiversity of this planet. Education and sharing this message are the best way to keep conservation at the forefront of every boater's mind."