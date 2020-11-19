Registration open for virtual METSTRADE Connect 2020

Although the physical METSTRADE 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, Amsterdam RAI, organizers of the event, are inviting the industry to participate in METSTRADE Connect 2020, taking place December 10. The event offers an entirely new platform that will connect the leisure marine industry and enables professionals to meet new people and check out inspirational presentations and discuss pressing issues.

There is still time to establish your participation in METSTRADE Connect 2020. Opportunities are available, whether you are interested in exhibiting or attending this year's event. You can register at https://www.metstrade.com/connect/.