OneWater Marine Inc. announces Q4 and full-year results for 2020

OneWater Marine Inc. announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2020.

“The OneWater team delivered exceptional results in our first year as a publicly traded company, including record full year revenues and profitability. Our performance highlighted the strength of our team and its execution, as well as our industry-leading market position. Our investments in innovative technology continue to set us apart, as we captured the surge of new customers to the marine industry in 2020. Further, our custom CRM, inventory management tools and operational dashboards have enabled us to remain agile and outperform the industry,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “During the fourth quarter, retail demand remained elevated, resulting in substantial growth across our core business segments, including new and pre-owned boat sales, which grew by 29% and 47%, respectively. I am really proud of the entire OneWater team for their commitment to the Company and their relentless focus on our customers.”

Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 was $271.0 million, an increase of 29.8% compared to $208.8 million in fiscal fourth quarter 2019, primarily driven by an increase in the average unit price of new and pre-owned boats sold and the continued execution of operational improvements on previously acquired dealers. During the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 same-store sales increased 25%, on top of a 20% increase in the comparable period of 2019. In the current year, the Company realized a 29.4% increase in new boat sales to $186.8 million from $144.4 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 47.3% in pre-owned boat sales to $56.2 million from $38.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. Service, parts & other sales increased 9.3% to $20.3 million from $18.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit totaled $64.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2020, compared to $46.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter 2019. Gross profit margin of 23.6% increased 140 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to a shift in the mix and size of boat models sold, the Company’s focus on dynamic pricing, the increase in service, parts & other sales, and the emphasis on meeting customer demand.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $39.7 million, or 14.6% of revenue, compared to $32.6 million, or 15.6% of revenue, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to leverage on the significant increase in sales and the cost reduction actions enacted following the acceleration of COVID-19 at the end of March of this year.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $6.0 million, compared to net income of $5.0 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.9%. The increase is primarily due to the increase in sales, leveraging our expense structure and a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a $6.6 million loss from the extinguishment of debt and a $6.8 million loss on contingent consideration.

Revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 increased 33.3% to $1,023.0 million from $767.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 driven by an increase in unit sales and average unit price of new and pre-owned boats and a 40.7% increase in finance & insurance sales compared to the prior year. Same store sales increased 24% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit totaled $235.5 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to $172.1 million for the fiscal year 2019. Gross profit margin of 23.0% increased 60 basis points compared to the prior year primarily due to the increase in the margin achieved on boat sales, increases in finance & insurance income and increases in service, parts & other gross profit.

Fiscal year 2020 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $143.4 million, or 14.0% of revenue, compared to $116.5 million, or 15.2% of revenue in fiscal year 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to leverage achieved on the significant increase in sales and the cost reduction actions enacted following the acceleration of COVID-19 in March of 2020.

Net income for fiscal year 2020 totaled $48.5 million compared to $37.3 million in fiscal year 2019, an increase of 30.2%. The increase is primarily due to the increase in sales we experienced in 2020.

“Looking ahead, we expect strong retail demand to continue into the 2021 boating season. Our M&A pipeline remains robust and is a cornerstone to our long-term growth strategy, and we anticipate returning to the cadence of transactions that we routinely completed prior to our IPO. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and driving long-term shareholder value,” Singleton concluded.