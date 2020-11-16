Limestone Boats announce 13 North American dealers

The Limestone Boat Company, a heritage brand recently re-launched with new ownership and a revamped model line-up, has initially partnered with 13 dealer locations across parts of the U.S. and Canada to represent, market and service its products.

The American dealers include Oyster Harbors Marine (three locations), Sheltered Cove Marine, Hampton Watercraft (three locations), DiMilio's Marine (two locatons).

The Canadian dealers include Beacon Marine and Desmasdon's Boat Works, Hucks Marine and Resort, Mountain Trout House Marina, and SWS Boatworks.

“During its history, the Limestone brand has experienced a loyal cult-like following in the Northeast, Great Lakes, and parts of Canada,” said Limestone CEO Scott Hanson. “As we set out to garner interest in representing our brand, we began our search of Class A dealers in these markets. We have been contacted by numerous interested parties since our brand re-launch announcement, and we’re honored by the excitement across the industry. This is just the beginning, as we are currently in discussions with additional dealers across the Southeast and Midwest.”

Initial Limestone product offerings over the current 2021 and following 2022 model year encompass a nine model lineup ranging from 17’ to 29’, complete with runabouts, cuddies, center and dual consoles with classic day boat and fish arrangements.

“Our dealerships have successfully represented the brand for over 30 years, but with the new plans and ownership of the company, we wanted to be one of the first in line to represent the Limestone brand moving forward,” said Oyster Harbors Marine VP of Sales Peter Maryott. “The revitalized line-up will serve customers well not only in our markets, but additional new markets as the brand expands its reach.”

“We’ll continue to see market expansion across North America because dealers are quickly recognizing the attributes of the brand’s heritage, as well as the infusion of modernity into the product line,” said Limestone Director of Sales David Tawaststjerna. “Timeless design, big water performance, quality, and functionality, with a recognizable, unique deep V hull and forward flair that provide a forgiving ride and an unmatched assurance of safety. All key features for a discerning audience.”