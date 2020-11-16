Boston Whaler hosts themed holiday villa in charity event

Boston Whaler has partnered with the non-profit Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, FL, to sponsor a villa as part of its “Night of a Million Lights.”

From November 13 to January 3, visitors can purchase tickets to the socially-distanced holiday light spectacular, enabling them to stroll among more than 3.3 million dazzling lights; ride the Village’s unlimited attractions; and enjoy complimentary ice cream and hot chocolate.

Boston Whaler joins more than 45 other companies who are decorating villas with their own designs, including American Airlines, Hasbro, Pepsi, LEGOLAND, the Kennedy Space Center and many others. Tickets can be purchased at www.gktw.org/lights.

“We’re pleased to contribute toward Give Kids The World this season with this unique opportunity,” said Nick Stickler, President, Boston Whaler. “The organization does such important work, providing special opportunities for critically ill children. We are honored to sponsor the Whaler villa and help raise funds for the cause.”

Night of a Million Lights will immerse guests in a festive kaleidoscope of sights and sounds. Attractions include a shimmering 150-foot tunnel leading to the decorated wish family villas; more than 150 larger-than-life holiday-themed displays; a sparkling gingerbread arch; and out-of-this-world space-themed décor adorning the Village’s new centerpiece, Henri’s Starlite Scoops.

Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide magical weeklong wish vacations to critically ill children and their families at no cost. Each family receives transportation, accommodations in one of the Village’s 166 storybook residential villas, all meals and snacks, donated tickets to Orlando’s world-class theme parks and attractions, and interactive experiences at the Village. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries.

Give Kids The World Village closed to wish families temporarily in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying nearly 6,000 wishes. Night of a Million Lights is designed to raise funds to ensure that the wishes of critically ill children can be fulfilled once the Village reopens.

“Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told 'no' due to the limitations of their illness. We feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of 'yes' where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend precious time together,” said Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth. “We look forward to sharing some holiday joy with the community while making it possible for future wish children to have their wishes fulfilled.”