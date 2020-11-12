IMTRA launches new digital resources

IMTRA, manufacturer and importer of solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today the launch of a virtual trade show booth; a newly redesigned, mobile-friendly website; and a comprehensive online resource for resellers and boaters – the IMTRA Learning Center.

As a result of this year's unique circumstances and many trade show cancellations, IMTRA sought to create a useful resource that would provide would-have-been show attendees a sense of a real show experience. Partnering with Social Navigator and using their latest 3D software, IMTRA created a virtual space that customers can navigate as if they were there in-person. To visit the virtual booth, click here.

In addition, IMTRA took the opportunity to improve its communications with customers. Its newly launched website and online Learning Center provides enhanced information and streamlines purchases for dealers and direct consumers alike. Trade partners will enjoy the Learning Center as an additional customer service tool; while consumers benefit from expanded product information, a comprehensive video library and various articles that help with product use, maintenance and purchase decisions. The website also includes an enhanced dealer locator tool to help connect customers with the best local source for IMTRA products.

“Our goal at IMTRA has always been to provide exceptional support in the most personal way possible,” said Eric Braitmayer, CEO, IMTRA. “As people move to using online resources to educate themselves, we’ve brought our personalized support to that medium. Our Learning Center is an indispensable tool that allows us to take our team’s passion and expertise to serve up years of collected knowledge through videos and articles. This information can be used to make the right purchase decision, tackle a repair or maintenance task or simply address common questions our sales and service staff often receive. We have enjoyed developing this content and are excited to see it expand in the future.”

IMTRA has been a customer-focused provider of quality solutions and products to the marine, energy and transportation markets since 1952. In addition to the Learning Center, the company’s extensive product knowledge is available through 11 regional sales and support members across North America, as well as an in-house customer service and engineering team available to answer any questions throughout the sales process. The IMTRA Learning Center is published by IMTRA and the information it contains comes from the experienced team of IMTRA employees.

To access the IMTRA Learning Center, please visit www.imtra.com/learning-center.