Godfrey unveils 2021 Sweetwater Xperience

Godfrey Marine announced its new line of pontoon boats aimed at providing owners superior value and premium versatility – the 2021 Sweetwater Xperience.

“We’re very excited to announce our new Sweetwater Xperience pontoons,” says Janene Harness, project manager, Godfrey Marine. “We have built a reputation for delivering the highest quality boats and these new models are sure to please – designed with everything you need and nothing you don’t.”

Comprised of 13 models, ranging in length from 16- to 22-feet, Sweetwater Xperience pontoons are designed to suit almost any boating style. Floorplans include the Cruise package (CX) with conversation-friendly sofa seating, the Fish package (FX) with swivel seats in key locations for the dedicated angler, and a Split Bench package (SBX) providing spacious bow and stern loungers for ultimate relaxation. The Sweetwater Xperience is offered with an 8-foot beam on 16-, 18- and 20-foot models or 8-foot, 6-inch beam on 18-, 20- and 22-foot models.

“Our all new Sweetwater Xperience lineup is the culmination of value and good times,” said Wally Ross, director of product management and marketing, Godfrey Marine. “With fantastic platforms and zero compromises, they’re the best way to get out on the water and have the time of your life.”

The new 2021 Sweetwater Xperience lineup is available through Godfrey’s network of dealers. For more information on Godfrey or its full lineup of pontoons, please visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com.