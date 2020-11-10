Sailfish Boats adds dealers

Over the past 60-days, Sailfish Boats has added nine new dealers to its list of dealer partners.



The new Sailfish dealers are:

• Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales – St. Clair Shores, MI and Chicago, IL

• Sovereign Marine Group – Stuart, FL

• The Boat House of Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

• Global Marine – Galveston, TX

• Seattle Water Sports – Seattle, WA

• Needham’s Marine – Sarnia, Ontario Canada

• Northwest Boat Center – Portland, OR

• Southern Marine & RV – Ft. Myers, FL

• Captain’s Choice Boat & Service – Ft. Walton Beach, FL



“Our new dealer partners not only fill open markets and opportunities for Sailfish, but also represent the best in their individual markets for sales, service, and building customer relationships,” stated Sailfish Boats’ President & CEO, Rob Parmentier.

Erik Krueger, Jefferson Beach Yacht Sales Vice President said, “Sailfish is not only a great addition to our current product offering but it also allows us to target and add new members to the Jefferson Beach family.” He added, “the fishing is incredible around us up here in the Great Lakes. With the explosion of growth for center and dual console boats on freshwater, Sailfish fits our needs in an OEM and the customers’ needs in a boat."