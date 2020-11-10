ABYC mourns passing of E. Charles Game

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) is mourning the loss of industry veteran Ernest Charles “Charlie” Game II, who passed Nov. 7, 2020.

Game began his career working for Alcoa Aluminum and later as director of product reliability and standards for Hatteras Yachts.

In 1994, he started E.C. Game Engineering as owner and president. He was a registered professional engineer in both Tennessee and North Carolina.

Game was appointed to the ABYC technical board of directors, the marine technical board of the Society of Automotive Engineers, the National Marine Manufacturers Association, U.S. Coast Guard National Boating and Safety Advisory Council, and the National Fire Protection Association.

“Charlie was a good friend and resource to many of us over the years and will be greatly missed,” said ABYC president John Adey. “Charlie has taught so many of us so much over the years. His commitment to safe boating and the work ABYC does cannot be overstated.”