VETUS returns to the electric market

VETUS, one of the pioneers of electric propulsion, has launched new solutions for both the new build and refit sectors.

The company is is initially introducing two electric propulsion systems – the E-POD package, designed for installation in the vessel’s stern, and the E-LINE range, which is ideal as a standard in-board diesel engine replacement.

The E-LINE and E-POD systems are the only electric propulsion solutions with ‘active motor braking’, providing optimum control of the boat, with no delay, direct movement and total control.

Thijs Boegheim, Sales Director EMEA and Global Marketing Director, VETUS, said: “VETUS is excited to return to the growing electric propulsion sector with our new E-LINE and E-POD solutions. Both of these advanced systems make it possible for more boat owners to experience and enjoy their surroundings in total silence as they gently cruise through nature. They reflect VETUS’s continued focus on enhancing the boating experience and preserving the environment.”

The E-LINE motor is equipped with a smart, water-cooled 48V controller, developed specially for electric boating, enabling the user to charge the battery bank with a 24V battery charger. There are three models with output power ranging from 5 kW to 10 kW.

The 7.5 kW, 48V VETUS E-POD package is a compact electric propulsion system including propeller, pod and drive, for smooth and silent sailing on power and sailboats up to about 25 feet. The specially designed enclosed propeller minimizes cavitation and improves the effective thrust to increase efficiency, ensuring comfortable cruising at low speeds.

With no rotating or vibrating parts on-board the boat, the all-in-one VETUS E-POD system operates with no noise and is simply mounted in the stern of the vessel without the need for a shaft or other drive components.