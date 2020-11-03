NMMA wants your boating access input

NMA wants input on water access for boaters

With the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act this summer, the outdoor recreation community has an unprecedented opportunity to help identify boating access projects in need of funding.

In partnership with the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, NMMA has created a survey to capture stakeholder’s feedback on projects that would benefit their business, recreation activity, or community – click here to take the project survey.

The short survey asks for basic project information, recreation activities it would support, and context about the project’s development to date. The more information stakeholders are able to provide, the better the NMMA team can advocate for these projects with policymakers. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, November 13, 2020.