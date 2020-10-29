Scania USA inks agreement with Maritimo

Scania, a manufacturer of engines for boats, trucks, buses and industrial applications, announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Maritimo to include boats built for the United States and Canada.

Effective immediately, Scania’s 16-liter V8 and 13-liter in-line six-cylinder engines will be standard on the Maritimo X50R and X60R – Performance Editions of the company’s highly-successful range of X-Series sport motor yachts.



Maritimo’s X50R will house twin 800 HP DI13 Scania engines, while the X60R will feature twin 1,150 HP DI16’s. The X60R is one of the fastest motor yachts Maritimo has ever produced.



“For more than a dozen years Maritimo’s customers around the world have enjoyed the unparalleled power and efficiency of Scania engines,” said Al Alcalá, sales manager, Scania USA Marine. “Our engines are designed specifically to meet the needs of performance brands, and with the recent release of our 13- and 16-liter engines, certified for the North American pleasure craft market, we are pleased to extend our business partnership to include Maritimo’s sport motor yachts being built for U.S. and Canadian boaters.”



"Maritimo is excited to extend our relationship with Scania into the North American market," said Maritimo's lead designer Tom Barry-Cotter. “Scania’s product ethos align closely with those of Maritimo – performance, efficiency, economy, reliability and dependability, are areas where Scania have met and exceeded our expectations of an engine partner in our longstanding relationship.”

“Scania’s service support of our Australian and New Zealand-based owners has been exemplary, and their commitment to support the North American market made the decision to extend our relationship an easy one," said Dave Northrop, president, Maritimo Americas. “We look forward to working closely with Scania and providing further benefit to Maritimo's existing owners and future customers in the Americas.”