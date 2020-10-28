STEP Award nominations close Friday to honor Women in Marine Manufacturing

Nominations for The Manufacturing Institute’s 2021 STEP Ahead Awards close this Friday, October 30.

The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering and production (STEP) careers.

NMMA is encouraging all members to nominate a peer or colleague for this prestigious award and shine a light on female leaders in the marine manufacturing industry.

Visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org/nominate to submit your nomination. Access the Nominations Guide here. For more information on the STEP Ahead Awards, please reach out to the Institute’s STEP Ahead team at STEPahead@nam.org.