New anglers become winners at “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Keys University

More than 40 aspiring anglers came from Florida and several other states to learn from the pros at the award winning "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!" Keys University, October 23-25 at the Elks Lodge, Tavernier, FL.

The University kicked off on Friday with a meet-and-greet social featuring networking, fundraisers and a Master Chef Appetizer Contest.

Saturday's events began with classroom presentations on offshore, bottom (Capt Jeanne Towne) and inshore fishing, followed by lunch and hands-on fishing skills until 4 pm.

The women practiced skills such as releasing, conservation, knot tying, bait rigging, spin casting, fly casting, net casting, gaffing grapefruits and more.

Saturday's events concluded with a silent auction, followed by a networking party with food and fun hosted by Seaside Glassworks, Islamorada, FL.

On Sunday, participants embarked on a fishing adventure out of Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada, FL., followed by a fish fillet demonstration.

“It was the best day of my life!” exclaimed Jan Morris, a novice anger who won the top offshore prize.

The Ladies, Let's Go Fishing Foundation (LLGF) is a national charitable 501C3 organization dedicated to attracting women and families to fishing while encouraging conservation and responsible angling.

LLGF promotes networking among women anglers and emphasizes mentorships. Founded in 1997 by Betty Bauman, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, LLGF has over 8,000 graduates and is the largest organization in the world whose objective is to introduce women to fishing.