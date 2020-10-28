Furuno USA mourns the passing of Jeff Shield

Furuno USA is mourning commercial sales representative Jeff Shield who passed away following complications from a recent medical procedure.

This is from a Furno USA company press release.

Jeff was a Delaware native who joined the Coast Guard at a very young age and worked his way up to Senior Chief. In his 21 years of service, Jeff provided mentorship to many young sailors and contributed to the education of many chiefs who followed him.

Even during his active USCG years, Jeff found ways to be of service to his community, studying for and passing his EMT exam serving as a volunteer paramedic on a Long Island ambulance crew during one of his deployments.

At Furuno, he established a substantial body of technical work as a Marine Service Engineer, performing service and repair on everything from merchant vessels to cruise ships, as well as the many different boats and ships of his "alma mater" Coast Guard fleet.

For the past five years, Jeff brought his considerable knowledge and expertise to the Furuno USA sales department as a sales rep for the East Coast and Great Lakes regions.

Jeff was well-traveled, having cruised extensively in his years, and recently completed multiple cross-country driving adventures, all in service to and in the company of good friends. His passing leaves a hole in his family's hearts, and those of his many friends and co-workers here at Furuno.