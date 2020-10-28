Brunswick completes another investment in Sea Machines Robotics

Brunswick Corporation announced it has completed a second investment in Sea Machines Robotics, Inc., a Boston-based autonomous technology company that specializes in advanced control technology for workboats and other commercial surface vessels. Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Brunswick made an initial investment in 2018 through its joint venture with Chicago-based TechNexus Venture Collaborative. Over the past two years, both Brunswick and Sea Machines have been committed to building autonomous solutions for the marine industry that will enhance operator safety and increase performance for both commercial and recreational applications.

“We believe that strategic investments in early stage technology platforms like Sea Machines allow Brunswick to build on emerging technology trends,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “Autonomy is a core element of our ACES strategy and working together with Sea Machines affords us the opportunity to create new capabilities to enhance the boating experience.”

“We are excited to have Brunswick Corporation as a strategic investor,” said Michael Johnson, Sea Machines CEO. “Both companies share a common vision to enhance the boating experience and we look forward to our continued relationship with Mercury Marine and Brunswick’s industry leading boat brands.”

Over the past two years, Sea Machines has been awarded several significant contracts including partnerships with DEEP BV in the Netherlands, Metal Shark Boats and the U.S. Department of Defense Innovation Unit. While the company’s current focus is on the commercial vessels market, the goal is to develop similar automation capabilities in the recreational marine market in the future.