YANMAR and Mastry partner with Nautique for wake sports diesel engine solution

YANMAR Marine International, supplier of marine engines and propulsion systems, and south-east US YANMAR distributor, Mastry Engine Center, have partnered with Nautique Boat Company, Inc. to introduce a premium YANMAR diesel package to the recreational wake sports industry and superyacht tender market.

After announcing the joint collaboration two years ago, YANMAR, Mastry, and Nautique have developed the innovative package based on the YANMAR 8LV370 marine diesel engine, including custom speed control technology allowing the diesel to communicate seamlessly with the Nautique LINC Panoray and control systems. The YANMAR diesel is now the world’s first fully-integrated diesel option in wake sport boats, available on the newly-launched, next generation 2021 model year Super Air Nautique G23 and G25 wake series of boats.

The company says the benefits of a diesel package offer several advantages to meet key needs across the wake sports boating sector, including:

The company says the benefits of a diesel package offer several advantages to meet key needs across the wake sports boating sector, including:

Greater fuel efficiency - Already the most efficient diesel engine in its class with electronically-controlled common rail fuel injection technology, the 8LV diesel offers significantly greater fuel efficiency over a gasoline counterpart. The 8LV's 600 ft lbs of torque on the lower end of the power band delivers superior performance and acceleration but with a lower horsepower output, which saves significantly on fuel burn.

Longer maintenance intervals - Diesel engines also allow for longer maintenance intervals, with the YANMAR operating for 250 hours, or five times longer than a gasoline, between regular services.

Cleaner operation - YANMAR engines are the cleanest marine diesels in the world, far exceeding EPA tier III CO2 and NOx marine emissions regulations and measuring exceptionally low for smoke, odor, and noise, ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone, in and behind the boat.

The company says the custom YANMAR diesel engine package is ideal for owners in large lakes and coastal regions looking for a more economical, environmentally-friendly, safer, and more powerful option for water sports boats.

Kevin Carlan, President, Mastry Engine Center: “We [YANMAR, Mastry Engine Center, and Nautique] recognized a premium diesel package would greatly benefit the rapidly-growing wake sports market. We are excited to announce the first fully-integrated solution - a YANMAR diesel package which works seamlessly with Nautique’s helm solution. It has been developed to work with the industry-leading Zero Off GPS speed control system, integrating with the Nautique display without adding a visible helm component. Also, diesel simply has more intrinsic energy than gasoline so there are incredible efficiency savings. With this new option of clean, efficient power which integrates fully with the native Nautique helm and control solutions, YANMAR users can spend less time and money refuelling, less time in the maintenance shop, and more quality time on the water.”

Available as an option in the 2021 Super Air Nautique G23 and G25 boats, the YANMAR 8LV features twin-turbos delivering high torque and ultra-responsive control. It has a power range of 550 to 3,800 rpm for easy maneuvering and high top-end speed. The 8LV engine is notable for its powerful low-end torque performance and features an eight-cylinder 90-degree V configuration for balanced and smooth operation.