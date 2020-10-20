OneWater Marine announces new CTO

OneWater Marine Inc. has named David K. Witty Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Witty will focus on expanding the company’s growing digital infrastructure with integrated marketing to enhance the customer experience, as well as to provide tools for the OneWater team to facilitate future growth.

“This announcement reflects the importance OneWater places on embedding and leveraging proprietary technology and digital infrastructure within the core of our operations. Dave is a key member of the OneWater team and he will be laser focused on developing and refining our industry leading proprietary technology that is foundational to our continued growth,” said Anthony Aisquith, Chief Operating Officer for OneWater Marine.

Witty, a 33-year veteran of the marine industry, was instrumental in designing and leading the development of OneWater’s proprietary digital infrastructure, including its CRM, inventory and sales management tools, operational dashboards, internal and external websites, and most recently an online trade evaluation tool. Over his career, Witty has held positions with OneWater in sales, store management, regional management, operations management, marketing and most recently as EVP of retail operations.