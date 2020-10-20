NMMA wants your Manufacturing Day stories

How did you celebrate National Manufacturing Day on October 2? NMMA wants to hear about your efforts this year to help shine a spotlight on manufacturing and our industry in these unprecedented times.

Share your photos and stories of success with Sarah Salvatori at ssalvatori@nmma.org. Your story might be featured in a future edition of Currents and other industry communications.

MFG Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.

MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive.

The event is an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute, with the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association as a founding partner. The Institute grows and supports the manufacturing industry’s skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Institute’s diverse initiatives support women, veterans, students and workers through skills training programs, community building and supporting the advancement of their career in manufacturing.

As the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Institute is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with resources necessary to solve the industry’s toughest challenges.