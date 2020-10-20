Last chance for east coast boaters shallow draft survey

West and Gulf coast recreational boaters have already spoken. Now the U.S. Coast Guard is asking East Coast boaters, in a short, 5-minute online survey, to weigh in about the Aids to Navigation (ATON) system on shallow draft waterways — those East Coast waters less than 12-feet in depth. Time is running out though: The survey period ends November 1.

“BoatUS appreciates the U.S. Coast Guard for not only maintaining our country’s ATON system that’s critical to the safe navigation of nearly 12 million recreational boaters, but also for listening to their needs,” said BoatUS Government Affairs Manager David Kennedy. “This can only help make for a better ATON system.”

Survey questions include the number of years of boating experience you have, where you boat and how often, the types of navigation tools you use aboard your vessel, and others.

The Coast Guard urges East Coast recreational boaters, government agency boat operators and commercial operators (fishing/construction/cargo) to take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShallowWaterWAMS.