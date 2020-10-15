New powerboat sales up 8 percent in August

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show releases new COVID safety video

New data from the NMMA show August was another strong month for new powerboat retail sales, which were up 8% year to date on a seasonally-adjusted basis compared to a year ago. Highlights from the August New Powerboat Registrations dashboard include:

While new power boat retail sales slowed in August following unprecedented increases in the early summer months (total sales were down 13% compared to July), sales are still strong with increases across all major categories year to date (YTD).

Sales of PWC’s, pontoons, and freshwater fishing boats were up 2%, 9% and 10% respectively YTD.

Sales of saltwater fishing boats, tow boats, cruisers and yachts each had double-digit growth ranging from 11% to 15%, compared to 2019.

Sales of new outboard engines in August were up 15% YTD compared to the same time period last year.

“There was a slight pullback in new power boat retail sales in August compared to July, but overall sales are still very strong,” said Vicky Yu, NMMA director of business intelligence. “All new power boat segments have recovered from any pandemic-related losses, with double-digit growth in six segments, surpassing pre-pandemic expectations. 2020 has been a banner year for new power boat retail sales, and we expect that we’ll end the year with annual boat sales reaching a 13-year high.”

Access the report on NMMA.org/statistics.