Groupe Beneteau makes boat division appointments

Groupe Beneteau announced that Luca Brancaleon, Yann Masselot and Thomas Gailly have been appointed to take on new roles within the Boat Division’s Brand and Product Strategy Department, while Clément Himily has been appointed as CEO of Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Luca Brancaleon, Deputy General Manager, Brand and Product Strategy

After working as BENETEAU Brand Director since September 2017, Luca Brancaleon will be taking on a new role from October 15 as deputy general manager alongside Gianguido Girotti, deputy CEO, Brand and Product Strategy. Brancaleon joined the BENETEAU brand in May 2017 as sales director, after working in various executive sales positions in international and multi-brand environments. He has been part of the boat industry for the past 16 years.

Yann Masselot, BENETEAU Brand Director

After serving as CEO of Construction Navale Bordeaux since September 2018 and LAGOON and CNB YACHTS brand director, Yann Masselot is taking over from Luca Brancaleon as BENETEAU brand director from October 15. Masselot joined the Beneteau boatyard in 1992 and worked in sales for recreational then commercial boats, in the UK then France. In 2000, he was appointed to head up commercial operations for LAGOON and helped drive the distribution network’s rapid development, enabling the brand to establish itself as the world leader for catamaran cruisers from 2003.

Thomas Gailly, LAGOON Brand Director

Following his position as customer services director for LAGOON, EXCESS and CNB YACHTS, Thomas Gailly will be taking over from Yann Masselot as LAGOON brand director from October 15. Gailly joined Groupe Beneteau in 2005 and has held various sales positions for the CNB YACHTS, LAGOON and EXCESS brands. He has deep knowledge of the catamaran market and distribution networks.

Clément Himily, Construction Navale Bordeaux CEO

Clément Himily, industrial operations director for Construction Navale Bordeaux, is taking over from Yann Masselot as CEO of this Groupe Beneteau subsidiary. Himily joined the Bordeaux site in 2017, initially heading up production support functions and several industrial transformation projects. Before moving to the boat industry, Himily spent 10 years in various supply and industry positions in the agrifood sector.