Godfrey introduces its first dual-engine pontoon

Godfrey Marine announced it is offering its AquaPatio pontoon line with a narrower beam while still accommodating two engines. The new AquaPatio Twin is designed with a beam of 8-feet, 6-inches allowing it to remain trailerable and easy to hoist during haul-outs, while avoiding custom lift requirements of wider twin-engine platforms.

Offering boaters the thrilling power and control of a dual-engine application, new model layouts are available in AquaPatio AP256 SB (Split Bench), AP256 UL (Ultra Lounge), AP256 SBW (Split Bench Windshield) and AP256 ULW (Ultra Lounge Windshield).

The twin-engine design allows for ease of maneuvering with differential thrust and when equipped with the optional joystick docking system, close quarter maneuvering becomes a breeze, even against wind or current. The new models include a wide range of engine configurations, with each engine available in 150-300-hp.

“The new dual-engine AquaPatio models offer owners unprecedented comfort and control,” said Ben Duke, general manager, Godfrey Marine. “Two engines obviously give you more power, but they also make maneuvering in tight quarters a snap. This platform lets you entertain and play to your heart’s content with no stress, providing memories that will last a lifetime.”

The AquaPatio Twins range in length from 25- to 28-feet with a capacity of 13 passengers.

For model year 2021, the interior of all AquaPatio boats have also been completely restyled. The newly designed forward lounges feature armrests for increased comfort, automotive-style cupholders that offer USB charging and a dedicated spot for phones or personal items.