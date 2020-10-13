Brunswick to release Q3 earnings

Brunswick Corporation will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday October 29, 2020, before the market opens by way of an advisory release.

The company will then hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Brent G. Dahl, vice president of investor relations. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday November 4, and the replay also will be available at www.brunswick.com.