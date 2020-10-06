Coast Guard Foundation announces tribute to the U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced the 16th Annual Tribute to the United States Coast Guard from our Nation’s Capital, held in a virtual format October 29, 2020, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.

The event committee chair is ADM Thad Allen, USCG (Ret.), former Commandant of the Coast Guard and Corrine Kosar, Coast Guard Foundation Director. Keynote remarks will be delivered by ADM Karl Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard and ADM Charles Ray, USCG, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard. The emcee for the evening will be Kyra Phillips of ABC News.

Mission spotlights will include the Foundation’s 2020 scholarship program, which awarded more than $500,000 to deserving Coast Guard children who are enrolled in higher education, as well as recent emergency relief support to Coast Guard members and families impacted by Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Sally, and wildfires on the West Coast.

The event is sponsored by Cheniere Energy and Lockheed Martin. Lead sponsors include: The Boeing Company, Fincantieri Marine Group, ITA International, LLC., L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, METCOR/LSI, MTU America Inc. – a Rolls-Royce Power Systems Company, Phillips 66 and Vector CSP, LLC.

“Something really special happens when we gather together to pay tribute to the United States Coast Guard,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “During these very challenging times, our mission continues, and our commitment to the service is more important than ever. We are looking forward to bringing this virtual event to life, where we can shine the brightest light on our Coast Guard heroes and their families.”

For more information and to register for the Tribute to the Coast Guard from our Nation’s Capital, visit https://coastguardfoundation.org/events/tribute-to-the-coast-guard-from-our-nations-capital.