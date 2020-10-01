NMRA Mel Barr Award goes to George Bellwoar

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) presented its 2020 Mel Barr Award to George Bellwoar, Perko Incorporated vice-president of sales and marketing.

Named in the memory of marine rep Mel Barr, one of the founders of NMRA and its first president, the award recognizes an individual who has contributed to the improvement of the marine industry.

Bellwoar understands the importance of service within the marine industry. From 2011 to 2013, he was chairman of the board of the American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) and is currently on two of its standing committees, Fuel and Ventilation Technical, and Navigation Light and Sound Signal. From 2004 to 2006, he was the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) chairman of the board, after serving as chairman of its Accessory Manufacturers Division for two years. A tireless advocate for boating, he continues to be a leader in the Grow Boating Initiative and was the driving force behind the Water Access Task Force.

"George has also been a steadfast proponent of the NMRA and understands the vital role independent reps play in the marine sales chain," said Scott Kolodny, incoming president of the NMRA. "He has dedicated the greater portion of his career to our industry and it is better for his contributions. He embodies those qualities and values that make the boat business such a rewarding industry to work in: commitment, sacrifice, hard work and integrity."

Founded in 1960, the NMRA serves independent marine sales representatives and the manufacturers who sell through reps. It functions as an industry voice, networking tool and information source. Active in the marine industry, it annually awards one or more scholarships to students pursuing education in the maritime trades.