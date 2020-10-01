MarineMax acquires SkipperBud’s and affiliates

MarineMax recently announced the acquisition of SkipperBud's and its affiliate, Silver Seas, deepening the North-South-West connection for both organizations and their customers.

SkipperBud’s was founded over 60 years ago with the realization that the growth and success of the company depended on its team members. Under Michael Pretasky Sr., SkipperBud’s demonstrated a commitment to customers by delivering the dream of the boating lifestyle while evolving the Company to increase its focus on marinas and storage income making it one of the industry’s largest dealership and marina operators. Led for the past 14 years by Michael Pretasky Jr., the Company has seen significant growth and expansion of locations and brands.

With the acquisition, MarineMax adds 20 locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, California, Washington and Florida. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens MarineMax’s premium real estate holdings with the addition of 11 marina and storage facilities, nearly doubling the Company’s marina portfolio.

"We are very excited to expand with such a great organization as SkipperBud's, who we have known for many years and who share our values and culture," Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax said. "The acquisition expands our geographic reach, but it also provides us the opportunity to leverage our business and brand infrastructure across the country, better enabling us to serve customers in all markets. The acquisition aligns with our long-term strategy to grow the boating lifestyle and support those who already love it. We are excited to have Mike Pretasky Jr. join our management team and lead our new locations. Mike has a proven track record in the marine industry and will help lead the Company to continued growth."

"We have been long-time industry partners of MarineMax and have similar values of taking care of our customers and our team. We are excited about joining the MarineMax team," Mike Pretasky, Jr., President of SkipperBud's added. "Gaining access to their exclusive brands will further drive our growth, especially in larger yachts. The combination of both organizations enables SkipperBud's to take advantage of multiple growth opportunities in the future."