Southern Marinas acquires Inlet Harbor Marina

Southern Marinas Holdings, LLC, a partnership between a New York-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, announced the purchase of Inlet Harbor Marina in Ponce Inlet, Fla. on Sep. 24, 2020. This acquisition brings the growing Southern Marina’s portfolio total to twelve properties.

Strategically located just a few minutes from the Ponce Inlet along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway, Inlet Harbor Marina is a full-service marina with best-in-class amenities catering to savvy transient boaters, as well as, providing the prefect home port for boaters looking for year-round storage. The marina features wet slips for boats up to 75 feet, dry storage slips that can accommodate boats to 38 feet, a high-speed fuel dock, boaters’ lounge, shower rooms and laundry facility. The property is also home to the very popular Off the Hook Grill. The restaurant is owned and operated by Mike Schaler, one of the area’s best-known restauranteurs. The marina has been recognized as a “Florida Clean Marina and Boatyard” and has set the standard for protecting marine resources.

“We are fortunate to acquire such a wonderful asset in this vibrant boating community,” said Andrew Gendron, principal and chief investment officer with Southern Marinas. “Inlet Harbor is the perfect addition to Southern’s rapidly growing portfolio of premier marinas, and we look forward to further enhancing the customer experience at this location.”

This purchase will mark Southern Marinas sixth acquisition in 2020, as the company continues to build a strong portfolio of best-in-class marinas strategically located across the United States.