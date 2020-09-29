Yamaha reinforces commitment to workforce development

During a visit with U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at Yamaha's facility in Newnan, Ga., Mike Chrzanowski, president of Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, and Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, signed the Pledge to America's Workers, reinforcing Yamaha's commitment to workforce development.

“Manufacturing jobs represent the backbone of the U.S. economy. Within the recreational industry, these vocations not only provide U.S. workers with a solid means for making a living, they also play a key role in our industry’s future,” said Chrzanowski. “Yamaha is proud to sign this pledge in the presence of our employees and Secretary Bernhardt. We promise to support and grow the agile, resilient and diverse workforce of the future by building and expanding the pathways that lead to rewarding careers.”

The Pledge to America’s Workers is an initiative that stemmed from the President’s National Council for the American Worker, which was established on July 19, 2018. The council leads a national strategy for training and re-training workers in high demand industries, such as recreational manufacturing. To date, more than 430 companies have signed the pledge, contributing to more than 16 million new training opportunities for American students and workers over the next five years.

“The marine industry alone has a total impact of $170 billion on the U.S. economy, which includes more than 691,000 jobs within 35,000 businesses,” said Speciale, who represents six additional Yamaha Marine manufacturing facilities in the U.S., including Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing, Skeeter Boats, G3 boats, Bennett Marine, Yamaha Precision Propellers, and Kracor. “Yamaha has invested heavily in technical training and workforce development. In recent years, 2,589 students have enrolled in 98 technical school programs spanning 30 states, all supported by Yamaha. In addition, we’ve gained 2,116 Yamaha Marine Industry Technical School Certifications.”